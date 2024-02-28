Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler’s now-legendary emo haircut, which he sported at Heat media day last year, didn’t last long, but fortunately, it’s been immortalized in a new Fall Out Boy music video.

Butler, 34, stars in Fall Out Boy’s video for “So Much (for) Stardust,” released on Wednesday, February 28. In the video, his cowboy character is seen sporting the haircut underneath a purple cowboy hat to go with his bedazzled suit.

The six-time All-Star and coffee entrepreneur spends the first half of the video dancing and lip-synching to the lyrics before shaking a Magic 8 Ball and welcoming Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz.

This isn’t Butler’s first foray into music video acting. An avid country and emo fan, he previously starred in Luke Bryan’s “Light It Up” music video.

This time, Butler brings fans back to the preseason when he strolled into media day at the Kaseya Center in October 2023 with the haircut as well as an all-black outfit with black nail polish to match. The arena also played Fall Out Boy’s “Sugar, We’re Goin’ Down” as he entered.

Butler opened his media availability that day by saying, “I’m emo. Leave me alone.” He then added, ​​”This is my emotional state. I’m one with my emotions, so this is what you get.”

Maybe Butler’s emo era is a reflection of his most recent season. Though he’s established himself as one of the best basketball players on the planet, he’s yet to win an NBA championship. The Heat reached the Finals for the second time in his South Beach tenure in 2023, eventually falling to Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets in five games.

Nevertheless, Heat fans seem to love their eccentric star. They have since affectionately dubbed Butler “Heat Wentz,” a play on Pete Wentz’s name.

The band seems to be fully in on the bit as well. The group said earlier on Wednesday in an X post that it will now call itself “Ball Out Boy.” It also shared a “how it started vs. how it’s going” meme linking to the video. The post includes Butler’s 2023-24 headshot, complete with the emo haircut on one side and a GIF from the music video on the other.

Those hoping to see Butler further advance his musical career may have to wait until his basketball career ends. Though he could still make video appearances like this one, he has expressed interest in producing his own country album when his playing days are done.

For now, fans are left to debate: Did Butler’s finest performance come in 2023 when he led the Heat to the Finals, or in 2024 when he became one with his em