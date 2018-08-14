Welcome to the family! The highly anticipated season 3 of This Is Us is right around the corner and with the recent news of Michael Angarano being cast as Nicky Pearson — the late Jack’s brother — Us Weekly is giving you everything you need to know about the actor.

From his past on classic shows to his upcoming role on one of TV’s most beloved dramas, scroll down to find out more about the Brooklyn, New York, native!

He’s No Stranger to the Small Screen

The 30-year-old is an alum of some of TV’s biggest shows, including his roles portraying Jack McFarland’s (Sean Hayes,) son, Elliot, on Will & Grace, Anna Farris‘ boyfriend on Mom, a teen hostage on 24, as well as guest appearances in Summerland, ER and many more.

You’ve Likely Seen Him in Your Favorite ‘00s Flicks

Angarano may not have been recognizable for his role of young William in Almost Famous, but the actor portrayed the childhood version of Patrick Fugit’s character. He also starred as Tobey Maguire’s flashback character of Red Pollard in Seabiscuit.

He’s a Family Man in Real Life

After news broke that Angarano would be joining the cast of the NBC drama, he retweeted This Is Us’ official instagram account writing, “I am beyond grateful and very excited to be a part of this show – my grandmother even told her dentist.” According to IMDb, his family owns and operates three successful dance studios. Two are located in his native New York while one is in California.

A Man of Many Talents

Angarano learned to play the violin for his role in Wes Craven’s 1999 film Music of the Heart, starring Meryl Streep and Cloris Leachman. He has also been a writer, director and producer on multiple projects.

He’s Got a Famous Ex

Angarano dated Twilight actress Kristen Stewart. According to W Magazine, the two began dating in 2005 after meeting on the set of a film titled, Speak. The former couple split in 2009 and she moved on to dating her Twilight costar Robert Pattinson

