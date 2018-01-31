Michelle Obama has finally revealed what Melania Trump gifted her at Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration — one year after the exchange.

Michelle Obama's Style Evolution

“It was a lovely frame,” Obama explained during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which will air on Thursday, February 1.

Last year, the current first lady, 47, gave the 54-year-old a Tiffany & Co. box as Michelle and Barack Obama left the White House ahead of the ceremony. The offering, which was captured on TV, soon became a viral meme because of Michelle’s expression and the fact that she didn’t have anyone to hand the present off to.

Melania Trump's Style

Former President Obama then took the gift so that the couples could take a photo together. “Well, there’s all this protocol. I mean, this is like a state visit, so they tell you that you’re going to do this, they’re going to stand here. Never before do you get this gift, so I’m sort of like okay,” the mother of two told DeGeneres.

Celebs' Political Affiliations

“What am I supposed to do with this gift?” she recalled asking herself at the time. “And everyone cleared out and no one would come and take the box. And I’m thinking do we take the picture with? And then my husband saved the day – see he grabbed the box and took it back inside. But everybody cleared out. No staff, no one. I was like what do you do with the box?”

The Obamas currently reside in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington D.C.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!