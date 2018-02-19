All hail the king! Black Panther has earned rave reviews from critics and moviegoers. Now we can add a slew of celebrities to the list of those praising the superhero film.

Since the Marvel film’s theatrical release on Friday, February 16, big names have been giving their thumbs up across social media.

“Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team!” former first lady Michelle Obama tweeted. “Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories.”

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds excitedly shared, “BELIEVE. THE. HYPE. All hail the king #WakandaForever.”

Mark Ruffalo congratulated his fellow Avenger, Black Panther leading man Chadwick Boseman, for the film’s historic box office earnings. “This is amazing @chadwickboseman so proud of you and the whole team! #BlackPanther.”

Chris Evans sent a similar message to Boseman. “WOW!!!! @chadwickboseman for the win!! Congrats buddy!!”

How to Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis expressed her joy with a series of entertaining hashtags. “#WakandaForever!!!! #IWantToShaveMyHeadAndKickSomeAss #MyPeopleAreBeautiful #Inclusion #RyanCooglerIsGenius #WeHaveBoxOfficePower!!!!! Wooooohooooo!!!!!”

“Deeply moving. Gorgeously executed. Joyously fun. #BlackPanther is everything,” Kerry Washington raved. The Scandal actress also tweeted, “I’m definitely throwing my wig in somebody’s face to win my next fight #BlackPanther.” That might be our favorite reaction of all.

Black Panther registered with more than just celebs it seems. The Ryan Coogler-directed film amassed a projected $235 million-plus over the four-day holiday weekend. It actually surpassed original estimates of its opening weekend box office haul and had the fifth-biggest domestic opening of all time, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Those numbers could continue to climb as Monday’s earnings are factored in.

