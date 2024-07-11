Mick Fleetwood weighed in on the lingering tension between bandmates Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham while discussing the possibility of another Fleetwood Mac tour.

“It’s no secret, it’s no tittle-tattle that there is a brick wall there emotionally,” Fleetwood, 77, told MOJO in an interview published on Tuesday, July 9, referring to what went down between Nicks, 76, and Buckingham, 74.

“Stevie’s able to speak clearly about how she feels and doesn’t feel, as does Lindsey,” he continued. “But I’ll say, personally, I would love to see a healing between them — and that doesn’t have to take the shape of a tour, necessarily.”

It’s no secret that Nicks and Buckingham had a rocky relationship throughout their time in Fleetwood Mac, ending their romance as the band — which was also comprised of Fleetwood, Christine McVie and John McVie — recorded perhaps their most famous album of all time, Rumours, in 1976. (The record was released the following year.)

Fleetwood’s comments about a possible Fleetwood Mac reunion appear to have some thinly veiled hope for fans and come after Nicks shut down during a separate MOJO interview last month.

Nicks told the publication that getting the band together is a big “no can do” without the late Christine, who died at age 79 in November 2022.

“There is no chance of putting Fleetwood Mac back together in any way,” she said in the interview published on June 18. “Without her, it just couldn’t work.”

She did, however, discuss a possible reconnection with Buckingham specifically.

“Even if I thought I could work with Lindsey again, he’s had some health problems,” Nicks explained, referencing Buckingham’s 2019 open heart surgery. “It’s not for me to say, but I’m not sure if Lindsey could do the kind of touring that Fleetwood Mac does, where you go out for a year and half. It’s so demanding.”

Fleetwood Mac’s final tour, An Evening with Fleetwood Mac, ended in November 2019, but it wasn’t meant to be their last hoorah.

“There was a full intention, without waiting too long, that we’d go and pick things back up,” Fleetwood told MOJO in the interview published Tuesday. “That we’d play stadiums, big shows and festivals … and then at that point it was heading towards us saying goodbye.”

Fleetwood admitted it’s “been a strange time” in his life over the past few years.

“Losing sweet Christine was catastrophic,” he said. “And then, in my world, sort of losing the band too. And I [split] with my partner [Lynn Frankel in 2015] as well. I just found myself sort of licking my wounds.”