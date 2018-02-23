These girls are on fire! From the ladies’ hockey team taking home gold for the first time in over 20 years to Jessie Diggins’ first gold in cross-country skiing, the ladies of Team USA are killing it in PyeongChang, South Korea. Watch the video above to see what it means to them to be the strong women that make up the Olympic team.

Jessie Diggins, Cross-Country Skiing

“I think it’s really cool to be a woman in sports in the 2018 Games because in cross-country skiing, women are treated the exact same as men, which is a very cool thing and something we can all be really proud of,” the recent gold medal winner, 26, told Us. “We get to race the same races and we have the same fans and I think that’s really cool and really important for our sport.”

Jamie Anderson, Snowboarding

“It feels so empowering to be a female athlete in the Winter Olympics. I know that women athletes have come a really long way from my mother’s day,” the gold and silver medalist, 27, said. “I just feel honored to supposed the whole movement.”

Maddie Mastro, Snowboarding

“It’s really cool to see, especially in snowboarding. There’s such a strong force of young women riders,” the 18-year old Olympic rookie expressed. “It’s really inspiring and cool to see all these other girls around me doing the same thing and just really proving that we can be here too, we should be here too. So it’s just a really amazing thing to be a part of.”

Mikaela Shiffrin, Alpine Skiing

“[My] message to females: It may be sort of cliché but, love yourself, find something in yourself that you love and grab onto that because people are going to be constantly giving you reasons to feel like you’re not good enough,” the decorated Olympian, 22, told Us. “Even if they’re not purposely trying to, there’s always someone out there who’s prettier … just find the things in yourself that you love and play to your strengths because there’s always something.”

Even though the gold medal winner is an icon to so many young athlethes, she also has a few role models herself. “Serena Williams is probably top name on the list, and Jennifer Lawrence is my favorite actress, I think she’s hilarious!”

Amy Purdy, Paralympic Snowboarding

“Being a woman in the 2018 Paralympics, I mean I think it’s very equal. There [are] a lot more guys than girls. What I’m working on is getting more girls into sport … that’s something that I’m focused on moving forward, is getting more young girls and women into sport,” the Nevada native said. “It’s just one of the most empowering things you can do for yourself, figuring out what you’re capable of.”

Erin Hamlin, Luge

“Being a female athlete feels like it’s a privilege but also it’s a big job,” the four-time Olympian, 31, said. “There [are] a lot of self confidence topics and body shaming that goes on for girls. I think it’s exciting and I think it’s a way to give that positive example to a lot of young girls.”

Aja Evans, Bobsledding

“I think the world is finally catching up and realizing women can do a lot of the things men can do,” the 29-year-old Chicago native told Us. “So to have that platform and be a driving force in that world, and continuing to help the women’s presence in sport grow, is an honor.”

Meghan Duggan, Hockey

“It’s something that this group and our entire team back home takes immense pride in, we love being role models and advocates anywhere we go,” the gold medalist, 30, said.

Hilary Knight, Hockey

The gold medalist, 28, has a simple message to younger female athletes: “I think it’s super important to be confident with who you are and embrace your originality and your individuality, and just be strong with who you are.”

Alex Rigsby, Hockey

“Always believe in yourself. There [are] going to be people along the way who might doubt you, but it’s all about proving them wrong and you know having that mentality that whatever you set your mind to you can accomplish,” the 26-year-old goalie advised.

For more info on the winter athletes, head to TeamUSA.org.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!