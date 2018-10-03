How Kim Kardashian’s Life Has Changed Since Paris Robbery (OK! Magazine)

Kanye West Celebrates Dad’s Cancer Being in Remission (Star Magazine)

The Connors Cast Open Up About Roseanne’s Controversial Tweets (Radar Online)

Miles Teller Looks Jacked for Role in Top Gun Sequel (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!