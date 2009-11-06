Miley Cyrus: “I’ve Never Heard a Jay-Z Song”

It appears that a Jay-Z song wasn't on!

Miley Cyrus — whose hit song, "Party in the U.S.A." includes a line about her nodding her head to one of the rapper's tracks — says she doesn't know which of his songs inspired the lyrics.

"I've never heard a Jay-Z song," the singer, 16, said in an interview before her Halloween concert — in which she was dressed as Pocahontas — in Louisville, Kentucky this past Saturday. "I don't listen to pop music."

Then how did it get in her song — which was recently No. 1 on the Top 40 charts?

"I don't know, I didn't write the song, so I have no idea," she said of the tune, which was written by a songwriting team of Dr. Luke, Claude Kelly and Jessica Cornish. "Honestly, I picked that song because I needed something to go with my clothing line. I didn't write it and … I didn't expect it to be popular, originally. It was just something that I wanted to do, and I needed some songs and it turned out for the best."

Although she said "Party in the U.S.A." is "not even my style of music," she is thankful for its success.

"I'm really blessed for it to have done as well as it has. Totally blessed," she said. "God has definitely put me in an amazing position with amazing people."

Later, when asked about an artist she has heard before — her father, Billy Ray Cyrus — the Hannah Montana star says she has no plans to shout out any of his songs, like the 1992 hit, "Achy Breaky Heart."

"No, no thank you," she said. "That's like covering a Jay-Z song. That's not going to happen."

