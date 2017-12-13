Millie Bobby Brown and More Stars React to SAG Nominations

The nominations for the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday, December 13, and the stars were elated by the honor. Kumail Nanjiani, the writer and star of The Big Sick, immediately took to Twitter following the announcements — the film was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

“Oh wow. Thank you thank you thank you,” Nanjiani tweeted. “I am so proud and thrilled to know and have worked with the cast of The Big Sick and seeing them recognized by their peers has brought a tear to my eye. Special shout out to Gayle Keller, our magical casting director.”

Allison Janney, who was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her part in I, Tonya, also took to Twitter to shout out to her costar, who also earned a nom. “Thank you SAG Awards for the nominations this morning,” she wrote. “So happy to be recognized alongside Margot Robbie! I love this I, Tonya family! Congrats to all the SAG nominees.”

We’ve round up more reactions below:

Margot Robbie, Female Actor in a Leading Role for I, Tonya

“I’m so incredibly moved and excited to be nominated by my fellow actors. I feel very fortunate to be able to have had the opportunity to bring Tonya’s story to the big screen,” Robbie said in a statement. “Thank you to Steven for his brilliant and unique script, to Allison and Sebastian for being such incredible screen partners and to Craig for his amazing direction and perfectly capturing the tone and essence of the film. I’m so honored to be recognized among the truly powerful and wonderful women in the category. I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone.”

Bob Odenkirk, Male Actor in a Drama for Better Call Saul

“I am thrilled to get this nomination from my fellow actors,” Odenkirk said in a statement to Us Weekly. “At Better Call Saul, I am surrounded by an ensemble of excellence — Michael McKean, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks — everybody raises my game. Thank you to SAG-AFTRA.”

Nicole Kidman, Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for Big Little Lies

“What an amazing morning! Thank you to SAG-AFTRA for recognizing Big Little Lies in such a significant way,” Kidman said in a statement. “I’ve been acting since I was 14 and have dedicated an enormous amount of my life to my craft so to be acknowledged by my acting family is the most incredible honor.”

Millie Bobby Brown, Female Actor in a Drama Series for Stranger Things

“Screen Actors Guild! Thank you so much for recognizing me and our cast for the second year in a row,” Brown, 13, said in a statement. “This means the world coming from you, our peers. I am so lucky and honored to have the privilege of playing Eleven — a strong, powerful, badass, strange, wonderful character! Can’t wait to celebrate with my Stranger Things family!”

Sean Hayes, Male Actor in Comedy Series for Will & Grace

“ I am so honored to be recognized in this category with these extraordinary actors,” Hayes told Us. “I love acting because I love actors. I also like to bake sometimes.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!