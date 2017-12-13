Awards season is in full swing! Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash announced the nominations for the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards On Wednesday, December 13, from the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. This year’s show is already making history with its first ever host, actress Kristen Bell.

Last year Dolly Parton presented her 9 to 5 costar Lily Tomlin with the Life Achievement Award. Hidden Figures, Fences and La La Land were all big winners in the film categories, while Stranger Things, The Crown and The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story took home multiple awards in TV. This year, the 54th recipient of the Life Achievement Award will be acting legend Morgan Freeman.

Here is the full list of nominations:

TV

Stunt Ensemble, Comedy or Drama Series:

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Homeland

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Female Actor, Movie/MiniSeries

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud

Susan Sarandon, Feud

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies



Male Actor, Movie/Miniseries

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

Ensemble, Comedy Series

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Glow

Orange is the New Black

Veep

Female Actor, Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Alison Brie, GLOW

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Male Actor, Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Sean Hayes, Will & Grace

William H. Macy, Shameless

Marc Maron, GLOW

Male Actor, Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Female Actor, Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Claire Foy, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Ensemble, Drama Series

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This is Us

FILM

Supporting Female, Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Holly Hunter, The Big Sick

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Ladybird

Supporting Male, Motion Picture

Steve Carrell, Battle of the Sexes

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Leading Female, Motion Picture

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Ladybird

Leading Male, Motion Picture

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Stunt Ensemble, Motion Picture

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

Logan

War For The Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman

Cast, Motion Picture

The Big Sick

Get Out

Ladybird

Mudbound

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

The Screen Actors Guild Awards air on TNT and TBS Sunday, January 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!