Awards season is in full swing! Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash announced the nominations for the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards On Wednesday, December 13, from the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. This year’s show is already making history with its first ever host, actress Kristen Bell.
Last year Dolly Parton presented her 9 to 5 costar Lily Tomlin with the Life Achievement Award. Hidden Figures, Fences and La La Land were all big winners in the film categories, while Stranger Things, The Crown and The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story took home multiple awards in TV. This year, the 54th recipient of the Life Achievement Award will be acting legend Morgan Freeman.
Here is the full list of nominations:
TV
Stunt Ensemble, Comedy or Drama Series:
Game of Thrones
GLOW
Homeland
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Female Actor, Movie/MiniSeries
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud
Susan Sarandon, Feud
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Male Actor, Movie/Miniseries
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
Ensemble, Comedy Series
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Glow
Orange is the New Black
Veep
Female Actor, Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Alison Brie, GLOW
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Male Actor, Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sean Hayes, Will & Grace
William H. Macy, Shameless
Marc Maron, GLOW
Male Actor, Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Female Actor, Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Claire Foy, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Ensemble, Drama Series
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This is Us
FILM
Supporting Female, Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Holly Hunter, The Big Sick
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Ladybird
Supporting Male, Motion Picture
Steve Carrell, Battle of the Sexes
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Leading Female, Motion Picture
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Ladybird
Leading Male, Motion Picture
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Stunt Ensemble, Motion Picture
Baby Driver
Dunkirk
Logan
War For The Planet of the Apes
Wonder Woman
Cast, Motion Picture
The Big Sick
Get Out
Ladybird
Mudbound
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
The Screen Actors Guild Awards air on TNT and TBS Sunday, January 21, at 8 p.m. ET.
