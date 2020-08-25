Your new real estate obsession is here — but it’s not the same as Selling Sunset. When the first trailer dropped for Netflix’s Million Dollar Beach House, a reality TV series that follows wealthy realtors in the Hamptons, many compared it to Selling Sunset.

However, there are many differences, Million Dollar Beach House star J.B. Andreassi told Us Weekly exclusively.

“The L.A. real estate market and the Hamptons real estate market are two completely different animals. There are a lot of really wealthy individuals that buy out here or invest out here or are our clients and they’re really private,” Andreassi, 30, said. “A lot of my really close clients didn’t want to be a part of this thing, which made it even more challenging to forge new relationships and make people comfortable with the idea of being on television.”

That said, Andreassi hopes that the fans behind Selling Sunset also check out Million Dollar Beach House.

“Selling Sunset has had so much success. I think they do a really great job out there. I’m hoping ours is not as much drama, so to speak — and I get that you want those elements. The world loves these kinds of reality shows and that’s what sells,” he continued. “At the same time, we need to protect our clients out here, who are really high net, private, sophisticated people — not to say that that isn’t the case in L.A.”

Andreassi, who has worked in real estate for four years, now also admitted to Us that he was very wary to step into the limelight at first.

“I was extremely hesitant. I was raised with more of a conservative approach, so it was something that I really had to sleep on and do my homework on. You do your due diligence and you see that the production company has done some really great things in the real estate show world,” he shared. “I sat down with my family and we agreed that the reward here outweighs the risk.”

Although not much of his personal life is shown during the first season, if there are more episodes in the future, the New York native would consider sharing more.

“The most important thing to me is my family. If I’m not working, that’s who I’m with, so I think for season 2, if you want to get to know me a little bit more, I’ll have to bring in my brother and sister, my mom and dad and possibly even my girlfriend,” he told Us. “I’m definitely open to it but it might take a little bit of convincing!”

Million Dollar Beach House drops on Netflix on Wednesday, August 26.