But Team Jack, right? Milo Ventimiglia isn’t mad that Miguel got together with Rebecca on This Is Us — unlike some viewers.

“I’m all for it,” the actor, 40, exclusively tells Us Weekly.

Rewind: Miguel (Jon Huertas) got a bad wrap early on when it was revealed that he and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) are together in the present. The heat on Miguel, Jack’s best friend, was turned down a notch, however, when it was later uncovered that Miguel only reached out to the widow via Facebook years after Jack’s death.

“People always sort of raise an eyebrow when they ask me about that,” Ventimiglia tells Us. “It’s like one of my best friends says, ‘Hey, if anything happens to me make sure my family is OK.’ I feel like Jack and Miguel were very close friends. Understandably I feel like there is a duty of friendship.”

Still, viewers can’t get enough of Jack and Rebecca scenes with The Big Three. “The depth in which Mandy knows Rebecca is unlike anything that I’ve ever seen and played against. Her care with the character,” Ventimiglia tells Us. “I feel loved as Jack. She’s the best scene partner you could ever hope to have.”

And more is coming when the drama returns next month, including perhaps a deeper look into Jack’s military background and brother. He adds: “I’m very excited to get into Jack’s history whenever I can. He does have that side of him with his upbringing.”

This Is Us returns on NBC on January 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

