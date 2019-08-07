



Brace yourselves, This Is Us fans. Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried’s new movie will bring on the tears, Ventimiglia reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

On the emotional scale, The Art of Racing in the Rain is “about the same, maybe a little more” than This Is Us, the actor, 42, tells Us. In the film, the SAG winner plays Denny Swift, a race car driver who loves his wife, Eve, and his dog, Enzo.

Like most love stories — especially with animals involved — expect to shed some tears.

“It’s like early days. Remember when This Is Us kind of was knock-you-off-your-seat and you have to really hydrate, because you knew you were gonna cry?” the Emmy nominee says. But, while you may need to drink a bottle of water after the film, that doesn’t mean all the tears will be sad ones.

“What I loved about Art of Racing was that it had a feeling of hope. It had this magical quality to it, where, there are things that happen in life but it doesn’t bring us down, it actually lifts it up,” the Gilmore Girls alum adds. “That’s what I loved about the message of the movie that was carried over from the book. It was hopeful.”

The Art of Racing in the Rain is in theaters Friday, August 9.

