From one stand-up guy to another! Milo Ventimiglia couldn’t have been more excited to see Alex Rodriguez on set of Second Act, the romantic comedy he’s starring in alongside Jennifer Lopez.

“I met Alex before at different NBC events when I first met Jennifer. It’s nice to see a guy who is supportive of a very strong, powerful, talented woman,” the This Is Us star, 41, tells Us Weekly exclusively in the latest issue.

The Emmy-nominated star also told Us that he couldn’t be happier to work with the “incredible” 49-year-old singer.

“For everything that Jennifer has and is in terms of her music career, dancing show, film career, TV show, philanthropy – everything – when you are actually just talking to her, she’s a very easy going, normal human being that’s lovely to be around,” he said. “When you’re there on set, she‘s very present. She’s not somewhere else. She’s right there.”

For more on Ventimiglia and Lopez's onscreen chemistry, watch the video above

With reporting by Nicole Pajer

