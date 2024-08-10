Missy Elliott has had some iconic looks in her career.

From the black blow-up jumpsuit in “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” to the baby blue Adidas sweatsuit in “Work It,” the four-time Grammy winner isn’t afraid to pull out all of the stops, especially for her music videos. But out of all her looks, there is one that stands out.

“The long, black leather trench coat from ‘She’s a Bitch’ is my favorite outfit I’ve worn in a music video,” Elliott, 53, reveals exclusively in the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.

Released in 1999 as the lead single from her album Da Real World, “She’s a Bitch” uses the commonly derogatory word in both a negative and empowering light.

The accompanying video, which was directed by Hype Williams, features Elliott in a futuristic set, serving out-of-this-world looks and even being lifted out of the ocean on a giant hydraulic “M.”

Keep scrolling for more supa dupa fly facts from Elliott:

Elliott’s debut headline tour, Out of This World — The Missy Elliott Experience, kicks off this month.

1. I love scary movies!

2. I don’t vacation much, but when I do, I love going to Jamaica.

3. All of my songs are my favorite songs. I put a lot of work into my music, so every song holds a special place for me.

4. The long, black leather trench coat from “She’s a Bitch” is my favorite outfit I’ve worn in a music video.

5. One thing I must have in my dressing room during the Out of This World Tour is a scent diffuser. My favorite is Aroma360. Of course, my furbaby and bestie, Fendi, is always right by my side before every show too.

6. My secret talent is beatboxing.

7. I can’t remember the exact make and model of my first car, but it was cute, small and bright red. My mom and I used to call it my “Tinkertoy.”

8. Janet Jackson is the most famous person in my contacts.

9. My most starstruck moment was when Michael Jackson called me personally. His song “Rock With You” is also my go-to karaoke song.

10. Every time I think I’ve hit a career milestone, I’m blessed to have another one. Being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was most definitely a proud moment, but headlining my first tour has been an incredible experience. I’m very proud of this show.

11. My favorite item in my wardrobe are my sneakers. I love wearing them.

12. My best subject in school was home economics.

13. My comfort food is french fries.

14. I swear by Delish Condish’s beauty products.

15. I keep my Grammys, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame award and more awards spread out amongst my different homes.

16. Prince was my celebrity crush growing up.

17. The 🫶🏽 and 🛸 are my most-used emojis.

18. Three items I can’t leave the house without are my furbaby, Fendi, my cell and headphones.

19. I’ve never really had a job other than [making music]! I’m very blessed to be able to do what I love as my job. However, my alternate profession would be a comedian.

20. I collect accolades!

21. I don’t drink.

22. My favorite book is the Bible. I’ve read it front to back many times.

23. The TV series I’m binge-watching right now is The Walking Dead.

24. The household task I secretly love to do is cleaning. I love seeing everything clean and neat, so I clean my house top to bottom constantly.

25. When I was younger, I looked up to Salt-N-Pepa, MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, Roxanne Shanté and Yo-Yo.