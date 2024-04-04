It’s almost time to return to the sea alongside Moana and Maui when the duo sails back into theaters for their sequel film.

Moana 2 follows the success of the first animation, which was released in November 2016. The original movie made waves with its catchy songs and adventurous storyline of how the ocean-loving daughter of the Chief of Motunui (Auliʻi Cravalho) saves her people from a terrible curse with the help of a demigod (Dwayne Johnson).

In February, Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, shared that a follow-up to Moana was actually developed for TV series at first. However, after everyone saw the footage for it, they decided to move forward with another full-length movie instead.

“We were impressed by what we saw and knew it deserved a theatrical release,” Iger revealed on CNBC, per Variety. “Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise, and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theaters.”

Keep scrolling for everything we know about Moana 2 so far:

When Is ‘Moana 2’ Going to Be Released?

The highly-anticipated sequel is expected to hit theaters just before Thanksgiving on November 27. It will come out on the same day as the film adaptation of Wicked.

What Is ‘Moana 2’ About?

This time around, Moana embarks on an epic journey in search of discovering if people live beyond the shoes of Motunui. In doing so, she heads to the far seas of Oceania with her friends after she receives an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. Along the way, her crew finds themselves in dangerous, long-lost waters unlike anything they’ve ever faced before.

How Will ‘Moana 2’ Be Different from the First Film?

According to the new press announcement released on Wednesday, April 4, Moanna will be older in this movie as it takes place “three years after her first voyage.” It was also revealed that a “brand-new crew of unlikely seafarers,” who have yet to be named, will also make an appearance in this flick.

Will Lin-Manuel Miranda Be Writing Music for ‘Moana 2’?

Even though Lin-Manuel Miranda was behind some of the biggest tracks from the original movie, including, “How Far I’ll Go” and “You’re Welcome,” he isn’t expected to return with new songs for part two. Instead, the duo of Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, as well as Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i and Grammy winner Mark Mancina, who worked on the first film, will be writing the music this time around.

Who Makes Up the Cast of ‘Moana 2’ About?

In addition to Cravalho and Johnson, Alan Tudyk, who voices Hei Hei, is also set to return. Though the rest of the cast has been kept tightly under wraps.

Has the Cast Said Anything About ‘Moana 2’?

In February, Cravalho took to Instagram and shared a reel of herself outside of Disney Studios with the caption, “That feeling when you’re officially returning to Motunui. “We’re sailing WAY beyond the reef this November… ❤️🌀🐚 ”

Johnson also spilled some details about the animation to E! News in February, saying, “The effect, the technology is really cutting edge and we went for it.”

Who Is Directing ‘Moana 2’?

The sequel will be directed by Dave Derrick Jr., who has a long history of working with Disney as he has worked on Raya and the Last Dragon, Encanto, and the live-action Lion King.

Are There Other ‘Moana’ Projects in the Works?

There is a live-action Moana slated to come out in 2025, starring Johnson. “I’m excited that we’re going to start shooting the live-action Moana this year. I can’t wait,” he told E! News in a February interview.