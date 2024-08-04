A man attending Morgan Wallen’s concert at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, August 3, was charged with a felony for making a “terroristic threat” against Kansas City Chiefs players — while both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were in the crowd.

According to a statement from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, the concertgoer made threats on social media to shoot “two individuals, who were members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization” and who were also present at the event.

Kelce and Mahomes, who are the Chiefs’ tight end and quarterback, respectively, were shown in video shared by Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, accompanying Wallen that evening as he walked to the stage to begin the show. Wallen additionally wore a Chiefs jersey for his performance. However, officials redacted the names of exactly who was allegedly threatened.

Per the prosecutor’s statement, the concert was delayed by 40 minutes while Kansas City police detectives located and apprehended the man.

Related: Morgan Wallen’s Ups and Downs Through the Years Morgan Wallen has become the bad boy of country music after facing a series of scandals throughout his career. The “Whiskey Glasses” singer got his start on season 6 of The Voice in 2014, where he was a member of Adam Levine’s team but got knocked out during the playoffs. Two years after his appearance […]

Aaron Brown of Illinois faces a Class E felony of Making a Terrorist Threat in the 2nd Degree. A $15,000 bond was set; prosecutors requested a $250,000 cash bond.

Court records obtained by Billboard detail that Brown made a post on X stating that if Wallen “brings out [redacted] or [redacted] I’ll take the f—kin shot.”

Per an investigative interview with Brown’s girlfriend, Brown was using a “burner” account, which he and his friends frequently do in order to “tweet stupid stuff.” She explained that he is a fan of a rival NFL team and made the tweet as they were driving to Kansas City for the Wallen concert.

Stating that she realized the post was “more serious,” she added that she told him to delete the message, to which he replied that nobody would read it anyway. They decided later to delete the post, although she told investigators she was certain he was not serious about the threat.

While at the concert, Brown and his girlfriend both began receiving calls and messages on their phones from the police, telling them that they needed to speak with them.

Related: Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Bring Their Bromance to Kelce Jam Football tight ends function to protect their quarterback in the middle of NFL plays, and few do it better than Travis Kelce. Kelce has been the Kansas City Chiefs’ top tight end since 2013, four years before Patrick Mahomes signed with the Missouri team as a quarterback. “Obviously, I get here at the beginning of […]

Brown himself told investigators upon being apprehended at the concert that “It was a stupid, stupid, stupid mistake” to post the threat, that he has never threatened anyone on social media before and that he didn’t know why he did it. He has no prior criminal history.

Us Weekly has reached out to representatives for Morgan Wallen for comment.

Wallen is in the midst of his One Night at a Time 2024 tour, which wraps in October. He is next scheduled to perform in Las Vegas on August 8.