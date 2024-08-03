Morgan Wallen took over the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium for his two-night One Night at a Time concert residency, making sure to support the home team.

During the Friday, August 2, concert, Wallen, 31, was filmed walking onto the stage from his green room. According to show footage shared by Brittany Mahomes, Wallen gave quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce a pair of high fives. The two NFL stars flanked Wallen as he walked from his waiting area to the main stage.

Kelce, 34, sported a white T-shirt with black jeans, while Patrick, 28, opted for an all-blue ensemble. Wallen, meanwhile, showed his support for the Chiefs and wore a team jersey. Wallen specifically donned a No. 7 pinny, which belongs to controversial kicker Harrison Butker. The back of the jersey said “Wallen” instead of “Butker.” It is currently unknown whether the jersey choice was meant as an homage to Bukter, 28 as the singer frequently sports No. 7 jerseys at different shows.

Butker caught flak in May when he delivered a graduation speech that encouraged female graduates to pursue careers as homemakers, as well as went after the LGBTQIA+ community, IVF, surrogacy and more. He hasn’t regretted the comments, which were tied to his Catholic religious beliefs.

Patrick, Kelce and more Chiefs teammates — who are currently in the middle of their NFL training camp for the next season — did not hold the comments against Butker even if they disagreed with his stance.

“I know Harry and I saw him in the building. I call him Harry, I might be the only person who calls him Harry. That just tells you, I mean, I’ve known him for seven-plus, eight-plus years and I cherish him as a teammate,” Kelce said during a May episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “He’s treated friends and family that I’ve introduced to him with nothing but respect and kindness and that’s how he treats everyone.”

Kelce added, “When it comes down to his views and what he said at the [Benedictine College] commencement speech, you know, those are his [views]. I can’t say I agree with the majority of it — or just about any of it — outside of just him loving his family or his kids. I don’t think I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views of how he goes about life.”

Patrick, for his part, agreed with Kelce, calling Butker a “good person” during a May press conference.

Wallen did not address the controversy at the time, though seemingly referred to the drama on Friday. According to fan footage, he told concertgoers to “always stand up for what [they] believe in.”