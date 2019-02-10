From unlikely collaborations to joint performances that dreams are made of, the Grammys have brought no shortage of entertainment when it comes to artists collaborating on their songs.

From the 1980 dual production of “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” with Neil Diamond and Barbra Streisand to 2018’s combination of Sting and Shaggy performing “Englishman in New York” and “Don’t Make Me Wait,” the awards show proves magic can be made in the form of music. Though those are just two of the headline-making moments in the history of the show that honors the greatest in music, others include Lady Gaga and Elton John, Melissa Etheridge and Joss Stone and the goosebump-inducing duet by Beyonce and Tina Turner — and many, many more.

Watch the video above to see the greatest joint performances in the history of the Grammy Awards!

The 2019 Grammy Awards air live on CBS Sunday, February 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

