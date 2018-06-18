Michael B. Jordan may just be the world’s favorite villain. The actor, 31, took home the golden popcorn for Best Villain at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, being honored for his role as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther. When he took the stage at the Saturday, June 16, show, he cracked quite the joke!

When he took the stage, he received a standing ovation from Chris Pratt and Aubrey Plaza. The cheers just kept coming as the Creed star took the mic and stated, “I thought for sure Rosanne [Barr] had that in the bag.”

From the sounds of the audience, many agreed – Barr has been quite the “villain” during the past few months. On May 29, the comedian tweeted about White House aide Valerie Jarrett, saying she looked like a combination of “Muslim brotherhood” and “Planet of the Apes.”

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste,” Barr said on Twitter shortly after. However, it wasn’t enough. Just hours after her tweet, ABC pulled her hit show off the air.

Following the news, the NCAAP tweeted, “.@ABCNetwork Thanks.”

Sara Gilbert, who was a producer on the reboot, voiced how upset she was about her TV mother’s tweet. “Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” she tweeted. “This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member.”

