Stars including Roseanne actress and executive producer Sara Gilbert, Ben Platt and Debra Messing have responded to Roseanne Barr‘s tweet that called Barack Obama’s former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett a mix between “Muslim brotherhood” and the movie Planet of the Apes.

While the sitcom star originally dismissed fans who called her tweet racist on Tuesday, May 29, she later deleted her original post and replies, and apologized to Jarrett for her “bad joke.”

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” the comedian wrote. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

Later on Tuesday, ABC announced that Roseanne would not be returning for season 11 (also known as season 2 of the reboot) as a result of her tweet. “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” the network said in a statement.

