Terry Thomas was ready to move forward with his life after his divorce from counselor Cynthia Guy was finalized in 2014. She, however, was not.

In Oxygen’s new true crime series Murder for Hire, the Wyoming native details the moment authorities arrived and told him she was after him.

“I was both confused and terrified at the same time,” he says in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the premiere. “My jaw dropped. It was shock, terror, disbelief. Everything in one. At that point, he wanted to make sure that I disappeared and checked into a hotel.”

However, Thomas still didn’t feel completely safe. “I brought a handgun with me just in case I was being watched and followed,” he adds. “It was just total suspense and fear. I was scared what might me hiding behind the next corner.”

Guy’s actions — including her trying to convince a patient (who then became a confidential informant for police) to kill her ex-husband — were caught on camera and led to her arrest.

The series, produced by Law & Order: SVU boss Dick Wolf, takes a look at the dark world of contract killings and reveals some of the scariest cases caught on camera.

“Some of the most horrifying crimes are crimes of passion and money, and we are the first to explore in depth the motives and tactics used in these ‘murders for hire,’” Wolf said in a statement. “Viewers will be stunned when they understand the lengths to which aggrieved parties go to get revenge.”

Murder for Hire premieres on Oxygen Sunday, April 7, at 7 p.m. ET.

