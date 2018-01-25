The year of reboots continues! CBS announced on Wednesday, January 24, that Murphy Brown, the sitcom that ran from 1988 to 1998, will return to the network with new episodes! Candice Bergen, who starred as tough television journalist Murphy Brown, will reprise her role to lead the revival.

Set to hit CBS in the 2018-2019 season, the series will “return to a world of cable news, social media, fake news and a very different political and cultural climate.” Original creator Diane English, who left the original show after season 4, will also return as writer/executive producer.

As the slew of revivals continues, this is the time for the return of the sitcom. ABC is bringing back Roseanne, set to premiere in March, and NBC brought back Will & Grace last year, which is already providing the network with high ratings.

Bergen, 71, admitted in September that she had been approached about rebooting the series.

“Diane and I haven’t really gotten together to talk about it … but I don’t know that that’s a possibility,” Bergen told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. She then added that it would be interesting considering the climate. “To squander this moment in time, to try to make anything good out of it, would be nice,” she added.

In the two-part series finale of the show, Murphy considered retiring. She also reunited with her former house painter Eldin (Robert Pastorelli).

The comedy received 62 Emmy nominations and won 18 — five that went to Bergen for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy. In1996, she withdrew from the Emmys race, declining further nominations for that role to make room for other actresses.

CBS has ordered 13 episodes.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!