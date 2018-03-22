The drama never ends on Music City. During the Thursday, March 22, episode, Rachyl Degman tells Jessica Mack that she approached Jackson Boyd following the drama at the party last week.

“Don’t hate me but I actually went to Jackson’s class today and after the class, I went up and talked to him,” she tells Jessica in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. “I told him he needs to talk to you and just figure out what he wants and stop messing around.”

Overall, the girls agree the night was “such a mess,” which provides the perfect transition into discussing Rachyl’s relationship, which is currently in a tough spot. While her husband, Kerry, was on the road, Rachyl’s ex Jay texted her … and she responded. However, she hasn’t yet told her husband that he reached out and she’s feeling extremely guilty.

“Why are you so scared to tell him?” Jessica asks.

“It’s hard to explain but when Kerry and I were separated and I hooked up with Jay and everything, we were in such a bad place for our marriage,” Rachyl says, starting to cry. “I know that I hurt Kerry so much so I don’t want to do anything that would, like, take us back to that place that we were in.”

Kerry and Rachyl have had an up and down marriage throughout the season of Music City, with him constantly on the road and her at home alone in Nashville with their son. He recently spoke about their relationship and about the time they briefly split. When they separated, he realized he wanted to pursue music full time.

“We were living in Los Angeles, and we had been broken up at the time. I told Rachyl in the same conversation, ‘Let’s get back together. I’m moving to Nashville. Come with me. Let’s get married.’ We stopped in Telluride, Colorado, and made a week-long vacation out of it,” he told CMT.com. “All our friends met us up there. It was a destination wedding so if you wanted to be there, you had to get there. I wouldn’t have done it any other way.”

Music City airs on CMT Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

