Adam DiVello is returning to TV with a new guilty pleasure. The creator of Laguna Beach, The Hills and The City has officially released his next project. Music City is an unscripted documentary-series following a group of rising artists living their dreams in Nashville.

The sister series to Nashville will spotlight artists’ careers and love life as well as how they balance it all. “We welcome all the fans of Laguna Beach and The Hills that are now our target audience into the world of Music City and CMT as a whole,” Frank Tanki, General Manager of CMT and TV Land, said in a statement.

Us Weekly has the official cast announcement below. Tune into Music City on CMT on Thursday, March 1, at 10 p.m. ET.