



Grab your tissues. TLC’s emotional fan-favorite series, My 600-Lb Life, is back with its eighth season and looks to be more tear-inducing than ever before.

“In the morning, I wake up and I’m disappointed that I’m alive,” one person says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive first look at season 8. Another woman adds, “Never in a million years did I ever think I would be the largest person most people will have ever met.”

However, it’s not just those trying to lose the weight who are emotional — the super tease features many of their friends and family members breaking down too.

“It’s hard to think about having to bury the person I love and we haven’t really lived our life together yet,” one girl says, as a doctor reveals that their weigh-in number is 892.

Meanwhile, another man gets very frustrated with his significant other. “You’re killing yourself with this bulls–t and I’m not f–king sticking around for it,” he yells, while picking up bags of junk food on her bed.

The hit reality show follows people struggling to escape their bodies while highlighting their troubles with dependence, addiction and how their weight impacts those around them.

Each episode will provide an inside look at the extreme journeys individuals are going through to ultimately get life-saving surgery with Dr. Nowzaradan. Best known as “Dr. Now,” he is both a general and vascular surgeon, who has been practicing in Houston for many years. He has done over 2,000 various weight loss surgeries, taking on some of the most challenging cases in the world.

Plus, the series shows each person’s progress after going under the knife, as they finally get a chance to live the lives they had hoped for.

My 600-Lb Life premieres on TLC Wednesday, January 1, at 8 p.m. ET.