Even before the “1 percent” became common parlance, MTV was revealing the lives of the exorbitantly privileged with the 2000s-era series My Super Sweet 16. And more than a dozen celebrities made cameos in the reality show — some as performers, some as guests, and some as dates of the spoiled subjects!

In one memorable 2006 episode, for example, a 14-year-old named Darnell Robinson asked Rihanna to attend the party on his arm. “Every prince needs a princess, and I wanted to know if you could be my princess,” he told the budding pop star. She said yes … even if he initially pronounced her name as “ruh-hannah.”

Robinson, who later went on to star on Bravo’s First Family of Hip Hop, recalled the experience in a 2017 interview with The Daily Dish. “It happened too fast, everything happened so fast and I was so young,” he said. “Things were crazy for a minute, I’m not going to even lie. Still, like, 10 years later, I walk through places and I meet people and they’re like, ‘Yo, can I take a picture, I know you!’ It’s crazy. That show gave me, like, 10 years of life within this industry.”

Meanwhile, another A-lister was a total unknown when she appeared on the show — or, more accurately, in a commercial for the show. Jennifer Lawrence was only 14 when she landed her first acting gig: a 2005 My Super Sweet 16 promo.

“No, I wasn’t on the show, because we weren’t rich and my parents aren’t awful,” Lawrence later told Passengers costar Chris Pratt in a 2016 Wired video. “No offense! My first job was for My Super Sweet 16, so I was acting like one of the Sweet 16 girls, but I was not.”

Watch the video above for all the other celeb cameos you might have missed.

