NASCAR’s Joey Logano has some major beef with fellow driver Austin Dillon.

Following Dillon’s victory at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, August 11, Logano, 34, went off to reporters. “It’s ridiculous that that’s the way we race. Unbelievable,” Logano said. “I get bump and runs. I do that. I would expect it. But from four car lengths back, he was never going to make the corner. And then he wrecks the other car. He wrecks the 11 to go with it. What a piece of crap.”

While it seemed Logano was going to take the win at the Cook Out 400 race, Dillon came up from behind and made contact with the No. 22 car. Logano spun out in the track’s third turn. As Dillon advanced, he also pushed Denny Hamlin in the No. 11 car out of the way and into the wall. (Hamlin finished in second while Logano was in 19th to end the race.)

Logano called it a “chickens—t” move by Dillon. “Then he’s gonna go up there and thank God and praise everything with his baby?” Logano added. “It’s a bunch of BS.”

Joey Logano called out Austin Dillon for wrecking him and Denny Hamlin on the final lap to win at Richmond. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/aKdtvjaJ4q — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 12, 2024

Hamlin, 43, was also asked about the end-of-race incident, offering a less emotionally charged response.

“He’s going to be credited with the win, but obviously he’s just not going to go far,” Hamlin said. “You’ve got to pay your dues back on stuff like that. But it’s worth it, because they jump 20 positions in points. So, I understand all that. There’s no ill will there. I get it. I just hate [that] I was a part of it. It would have been fun if I was not one of the two guys that got taken out on the last corner.”

Dillon, for his part, stood by his decision on the track.

Related: NASCAR Driver Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney Dillon’s Relationship Timeline A champion-worthy love! NASCAR driver Austin Dillon found love with Whitney Dillon (née Ward) — which has only continued to grow over the years. “I think centering [our relationship] off of God is first and foremost,” the race car driver exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2022. “[We] both have a relationship with God and [also] knowing […]

“I hate to do that, but sometimes you just got to have it,” he said in a press conference after the race.

Other NASCAR drivers have since weighed in on the situation. Bubba Wallace, who finished fourth on Sunday, chose to not shake Dillon’s hand after the race concluded.

“It’s whatever it takes to win, I guess,” Wallace, 30, told reporters. “It is what it is.”

Jimmie Johnson shared the news of Dillon’s win on X, calling it “Dale Sr vibes,” referring to the late Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Related: Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming Celebrity feuds are so captivating that there’s even an award-winning Ryan Murphy anthology TV series devoted to the topic. While some A-list beefs seem inevitable — Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B, for example, or Jef Holm vs. Arie Luyendyk Jr. — others seem to come out of nowhere. Freddie Prinze Jr., for instance, spoke ill […]

Earnhardt famously drove the No. 3 car prior to his death in 2001 at age 49 during the Daytona 500 race. The number is now used by Dillon, the grandson of Richard Childress, whom Earnhardt drove for during his NASCAR career.

In the aftermath of Sunday’s race, Elton Sawyer, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition, stated that Dillon’s win would be looked at.

“In my view, that’s getting really close to crossing the line,” he stated, per ESPN. “Historically, that hasn’t been our DNA to take races away, but that’s not to say that going forward this wouldn’t start to set a precedent. We’d have to look at it.”