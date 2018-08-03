Natalie Wood was so heartbroken after her romances with Robert Wagner and Warren Beatty ended, she allegedly tried to commit suicide by taking sleeping pills.

Now, for the first time, the late Hollywood legend’s sister, Lana, has opened up about that terrible, tragic night’s harrowing details to the hit new podcast “Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood.”

In a world exclusive interview, Lana said, “My mom, suddenly she called me and said, ‘Put together an outfit, grab something, meet at Cedars.”

Lana is referring to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she explained Natalie had been hospitalized “under an assumed name.”

“It was terrifying,” Lana added. “She was not good in shape. She was sitting there with a scrub face and looked devastated.”

“You really wouldn’t have recognized her. She was in that much turmoil and unhappiness.”

Lana made the bombshell disclosure in the fourth chapter of 12-part audio documentary “Fatal Voyage,” which explores Natalie’s tragic life and mysterious drowning death in 1981 at 43.

The critically acclaimed podcast, which is hosted by The National Enquirer‘s editor-in-chief Dylan Howard, is now available for download on iTunes.

But Lana’s long-held confession isn’t the only blockbuster to come from chapter four.

In another world exclusive, the “Fatal Voyage” investigative team obtained a never-before-seen memoir written by Natalie in which she described, among other things, her affair with Splendor in the Grass costar Beatty.

“When we became involved he was depressed because his sweetheart had gone to England for a film,” Natalie confided.

“And I was devastated over the end of my marriage. We both brought problems to the relationship. Warren and I spent hours ruminating and analyzing each other.”

“After my divorce, I was looking for the Rock of Gibraltar,” she added. “Instead, I discovered Mount Vesuvius, a live volcano with eruptions each day. And I contributed my share of fireworks, too.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

