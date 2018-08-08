Natalie Wood seemed to hint at something sinister with husband Robert Wagner, allegedly telling her sister before her tragic death: “Sometimes it’s better to be with the devil you know, than the devil you don’t.”

Lana Wood, now 72, revealed her famous sister’s eerie words to the creators of the blockbuster new podcast, “Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood.”

The 12-part audio documentary is the culmination of years of dogged investigative reporting by a team of journalists lead by host Dylan Howard — and exposes chilling new evidence suggesting Wood could have been murdered.

In the first four chapters, now available for download on iTunes, the podcast probed the tragic actress’ meteoric rise from child star to red carpet royalty, as well as her first marriage to fellow Hollywood actor Wagner, now 88.

That marriage ended in divorce in 1962, five years after they began dating, after Wood discovered him in a rendezvous with a man!

Now, in Chapter 5, Wood’s younger sister recreates for the first time the bizarre family dinner at which Natalie reintroduced Wagner years after she ended that first union.

“Everybody was shocked,” Lana said. “I pulled her aside and I said, ‘What are you doing? Why are you doing this?’”

In another world exclusive, “Fatal Voyage” unearthed a never-before-seen memoir in which Natalie confided in greater detail why she rekindled her romance with Wagner.

“We had broken up, gotten older. R.J. remarried,” she wrote. “The external trappings of our lives changed.”

“But I believe that those changes don’t in any real sense, make you a different person and to deny the validity of my feelings about someone a long time ago would be for me, to deny that I existed.”

