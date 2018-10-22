Nate Berkus Helps Inject ‘Worldly’ Style Into Actress Melissa Fumero’s Home: Watch

School is back in session! When we last left Nate Berkus, interior designer and star of Nate and Jeremiah by Design on TLC, and actress Melissa Fumero of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the pair was brainstorming ways to inject some personality and practicality into Fumero’s Los Angeles home.

Now, in the second episode of the Design Schooled series, Berkus is armed with an array of creative and pragmatic ideas that can easily inject some of Fumero’s more “global” and “worldly” style into the home she shares with her husband, David, and two-and-a-half-year-old son, Enzo. The best part? Berkus’s suggestions are simple enough to have a large impact in each room, but don’t require the hassle of a massive remodel.

In the bathroom, for example, the design expert recommends adding woods and other “natural elements” to the space. “I would love to find a vintage cabinet that could give you guys much more storage, something that has a ton of character,” he explains, adding that a paint with a “clay finish” and a tall mirror will help achieve Fumero’s worldly style in the room.

In terms of fixtures, Berkus suggests swapping out what Fumero currently has for something from the Delta Faucet Cassidy Collection. As he explains, the faucet’s cross handle makes it “easy-to-use for the whole family.”

Fumero is immediately on board with the “pretty” faucet, which she says will change her son’s life as he begins to exert more independence.

As for the kitchen, Berkus hopes to liven up the room with some “minor upgrades” that stand to make a “big impact,” such as swapping out some light fixtures and using a printed fabric on the window shade.

Once again, the television personality shows Fumero that another simple but impactful change worth making is updating the faucet. For her kitchen, Berkus suggests using a faucet from Delta Faucet’s Pivotal Collection in black stainless, which is incredibly easy to use.

“This also has Touch 2 0® Technology,” Berkus says of the sleek and modern fixture. “So you touch it, it turns on, you touch it, it turns off. Based on your lifestyle, this is going to be really helpful when you’ve got Enzo in one arm and you’re cooking.”

Fumero, who will soon be filming a sixth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, couldn’t agree more. In fact, she calls Delta Faucet a “total lifesaver.”

Tune in for the third and final episode of Design Schooled on Monday, October 29, to see the big reveal!