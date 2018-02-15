Olympic figure skater Nathan Chen is aiming for the gold as he represents the United States on the ice at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. The 18-year-old shared 25 things fans might now know about him exclusively with Us Weekly.

Read on to learn more about the Team USA member.

1. I have 4 older siblings — two brothers and two sisters. We are all very tight.

2. I am a first-generation American of Chinese descent. My parents were both born and raised in China and moved to the U.S. in their twenties.

3. My Chinese name is Chen Wei.

4. I grew up in Salt Lake City.

5. One of my favorite things to do is take a long bike ride.

6. I used to be a hockey player and thought I would be a goalie one day.

7. In addition to hockey, I also use to take gymnastics and ballet.

8. One day I would really love to learn how to box.

9. My latest hobby is photography.

10. When I get a chance to watch TV, I love Scrubs, How I Met Your Mother and Parks and Recreation.

11. I play the guitar and the piano. I also used to play the violin.

12. I am considering going to medical school one day.

13. I am fascinated by animals, but allergic to cats.

14. Vera Wang is my costume designer. Pretty cool!

15. My celeb crush is Emma Watson.

16. I sleep 10 hours a night. No exceptions.

17. I am a huge fan of all Marvel and DC comic movies.

18. I am obsessed with sushi — and well, eating in general.

19. I recently got to meet Simone Biles. She’s amazing. Was such a cool experience.

20. I always have to put my left skate on first.

21. I love to travel. My favorite places are Spain and Thailand.

22. I am really good friends with Adam Rippon. He is also a great mentor.

23. I love to surf.

24. I hate spiders.

25. Before competitions, I always listen to Eminem!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!