Nathan Chen: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me (‘My Celeb Crush Is Emma Watson’)

Olympic figure skater Nathan Chen is aiming for the gold as he represents the United States on the ice at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. The 18-year-old shared 25 things fans might now know about him exclusively with Us Weekly.

1. I have 4 older siblings — two brothers and two sisters. We are all very tight.

2. I am a first-generation American of Chinese descent. My parents were both born and raised in China and moved to the U.S. in their twenties.

3. My Chinese name is Chen Wei.

4. I grew up in Salt Lake City.

5. One of my favorite things to do is take a long bike ride.

6. I used to be a hockey player and thought I would be a goalie one day.

7. In addition to hockey, I also use to take gymnastics and ballet.

8. One day I would really love to learn how to box.

9. My latest hobby is photography.

10. When I get a chance to watch TV, I love Scrubs, How I Met Your Mother and Parks and Recreation.

11. I play the guitar and the piano. I also used to play the violin.

12. I am considering going to medical school one day.

13. I am fascinated by animals, but allergic to cats.

14. Vera Wang is my costume designer. Pretty cool!

15. My celeb crush is Emma Watson.

16. I sleep 10 hours a night. No exceptions.

17. I am a huge fan of all Marvel and DC comic movies.

18. I am obsessed with sushi — and well, eating in general.

19. I recently got to meet Simone Biles. She’s amazing. Was such a cool experience.

20. I always have to put my left skate on first.

21. I love to travel. My favorite places are Spain and Thailand.

22. I am really good friends with Adam Rippon. He is also a great mentor.

23. I love to surf.

24. I hate spiders.

25. Before competitions, I always listen to Eminem!

