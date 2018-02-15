Olympic figure skater Nathan Chen is aiming for the gold as he represents the United States on the ice at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. The 18-year-old shared 25 things fans might now know about him exclusively with Us Weekly.
Read on to learn more about the Team USA member.
1. I have 4 older siblings — two brothers and two sisters. We are all very tight.
2. I am a first-generation American of Chinese descent. My parents were both born and raised in China and moved to the U.S. in their twenties.
3. My Chinese name is Chen Wei.
4. I grew up in Salt Lake City.
5. One of my favorite things to do is take a long bike ride.
6. I used to be a hockey player and thought I would be a goalie one day.
7. In addition to hockey, I also use to take gymnastics and ballet.
8. One day I would really love to learn how to box.
9. My latest hobby is photography.
10. When I get a chance to watch TV, I love Scrubs, How I Met Your Mother and Parks and Recreation.
11. I play the guitar and the piano. I also used to play the violin.
12. I am considering going to medical school one day.
13. I am fascinated by animals, but allergic to cats.
14. Vera Wang is my costume designer. Pretty cool!
15. My celeb crush is Emma Watson.
16. I sleep 10 hours a night. No exceptions.
17. I am a huge fan of all Marvel and DC comic movies.
18. I am obsessed with sushi — and well, eating in general.
19. I recently got to meet Simone Biles. She’s amazing. Was such a cool experience.
20. I always have to put my left skate on first.
21. I love to travel. My favorite places are Spain and Thailand.
22. I am really good friends with Adam Rippon. He is also a great mentor.
23. I love to surf.
24. I hate spiders.
25. Before competitions, I always listen to Eminem!
