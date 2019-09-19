



Did Dr. Sharpe die in that accident? Season 1 of New Amsterdam ended with a shocking cliffhanger — an ambulance that carried Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman), Max (Ryan Eggold), Bloom (Janet Montgomery), Georgia (Lisa O’Hare) and Georgia and Max’s new baby was involved a massive accident.

While Max and the baby appeared OK, Bloom was thrown through the windshield, Georgia, who was already on a stretcher, was wheeled away, Sharpe was missing and a body was being covered up with a sheet.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the finale, three months have passed since the crash and Max receives good news from oncologist Dr. Castro (Ana Villafañe) — who’s working out of Sharpe’s office.

“I want all my patients to say, ‘Wow.’ ‘Wow’ is my preferred reaction, and I think they will. With precision targeted therapy, you are the proof,” she tells Max, who thanks her for saving his life. “By targeting your defective DNA and not carpet bombing your entire body with chemo, your tumor is finally shrinking. All three of your bloodlines are in their normal range. … Six more months like this, and you’ll be cured.”

Of course, hearing the word “cured” has quite the effect on both Max and Dr. Castro. However, Max’s face looks both relieved and sad.

“I know you’ve missed Dr. Sharpe. If she were here, she’d say the same thing. You beat the odds, you won the cancer lottery,” Dr. Castro tells Max.

But, where is Dr. Sharpe? Did she die in that crash? Is that why Max, who just received some of the best news of his life, still looks upset?

At the end of the first season, creator David Schulner and producer/director Peter Horton confirmed that not everyone survived the finale. “You have seen the lawyer who stole the ambulance, he’s clearly dead. But we don’t want people to think, like, we’re playing a fast one and he’s the one who died,” Schulner told TVLine in May. “In addition to him, one of our key cast is dead.”

New Amsterdam season 2 premieres on NBC Tuesday, September 24, at 10 p.m. ET.

