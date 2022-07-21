The doctor is out! New Amsterdam star Freema Agyeman revealed she is not returning for the fifth and final season of the medical drama.

“Dearest Dam Fam. First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt thank you for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support!” the 43-year-old British actress — who has portrayed series co-lead Dr. Helen Sharpe since the show’s premiere in 2018 — told TVLine in a statement. “I feel very fortunate to have connected with so many of you over these past few years, while rolling around in the skin of Ms. Helen Sharpe, and witness every ebb and flow of your emotional investment. What a ride! Thank you for being on it with me. She has meant so much to me, but the time has come for me to hang up her white coat, as I officially share the news that I will not be returning for the final season of New Amsterdam.”

The Dr. Who alum continued, “While I am saddened, I am also incredibly excited to see how the story concludes as a fan of the series. It has been such a joy to play Dr. Helen Sharpe for 4 seasons — those writers built a badass! Beyond grateful for the opportunity to tell some of her stories! Fanfic — it’s over to you to tell the rest!! Lots of love Fam!”

Season 4 of the fan-favorite drama left Sharpwin shippers desperate to know what will happen to their beloved characters, Helen and Dr. Max Goodwin, whose romance was left up in the air in the season finale.

When speaking out about Agyeman’s departure, series’ creator/showrunner David Schulner and executive producer Peter Horton not only praised the star, but offered some reassurance to longtime viewers as well.

“We wish Freema the best of luck on her next chapter and the doors of New Amsterdam will always be open if she wishes to return! We are extremely proud of the impact Freema and Dr. Helen Sharpe have made over these past four seasons and are so grateful to have been a part of that story,” the New Amsterdam creatives told TVLine. “As we head into the fifth and final season, we want our #Sharpwin fans to know we still have a few surprises in store for them.”

Though Agyeman didn’t reveal any specifics about what is on the horizon in her career, the Matrix Resurrections star has been a TV fixture for years, starring on major U.K. shows including Doctor Who and Torchwood. Prior to her starring role on New Amsterdam, the actress also made a name for herself in the U.S. with parts on The Carrie Diaries and Sense8.

New Amsterdam’s final season premieres September 20 on NBC.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!