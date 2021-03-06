Since day one, New Amsterdam fans have seen a spark between Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman). Finally, in season 3, that will be explored.

“This season, they will — at some point — have to confront what those feelings are or what it is they feel for each other because there’s been this sort of unspoken connection between them,” Eggold, 36, told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the new season. “Max has obviously been through a lot as has Helen.”

Eggold added that whatever Helen has with Cassian (Daniel Dae Kim) “forces them to confront” what is really going on between them. “Those are some of my favorite scenes coming up,” he teased.

That said, the Blacklist alum is not quite sure that Max is ready to date just yet.

“That’s the question,” he said with a laugh, noting that it’s still “devastating” he lost his wife and the mother of his child. “Having to be a single father without her obviously takes a huge toll and I think he sort of stepped out a little bit in dating with Alison [Luff]’s character at the end of last year, and he wasn’t quite ready. … I also think he — like any of us — wants to figure that out, and particularly, perhaps [find] someone to be a mother to Luna. He doesn’t want to be a single dad forever. I think it’s something he wants to figure out quickly, but certainly is going to struggle with.”

Overall, the season is focused on finding that “new normal” after the coronavirus pandemic, both at the hospital and in each character’s personal life.

“I think for these characters, being based on these real doctors and nurses, they’ve been through the wringer. It’s been a difficult time where the system was completely overwhelmed by this pandemic and we were all sort of unprepared for it,” the 90210 alum told Us. “Now it feels like we can kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel and there’s a vaccine and things are opening up and numbers are going down and there’s a real sort of excitement to reconnecting.”

For more from Eggold, watch the exclusive interview above.

New Amsterdam airs on NBC Tuesdays at 10 p.m.