The end is here for New Girl and it’s going to be an emotional one! Lamore Morris, who’s played Winston Bishop since season 1 of the show, revealed who got the most emotional — and it’s not who you may think.

“Jake Johnson, I think. He’s a very emotional guy and it’s nonstop the waterworks with him,” Morris told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview. “So he’s, like, this tough Chicago kinda guy, but he’s not. He’s like a marshmallow. Yeah, he’s a marshmallow. He cries for everything.”

In all seriousness, Morris, who is currently partnering with Buick, shared that the last day was quite a tough one, but the whole cast was together, which was rare on that set.

“Everyone was kind of somber and walking around, especially with the set design walls and a lot of older cast members or guest stars, or older producers that we hadn’t seen in a little bit,” Morris, 34, said. “It was one of those things like, ‘Oh wow, this about to be a thing.’ And we kind of stuck around set for maybe like two hours after we wrapped. Just talking and hanging out.”

He also shared that he took the big basketball hoop from the loft, a basketball cushion and a few paintings. However, there was something else he wanted and couldn’t have. “I tried to steal these grapes — you know these glass grapes that just hang out behind our couch and nobody really notices them,” he said. “So I thought, ‘Oh yeah, I’ll just take those!’ Then someone saw me and said, ‘No, no, those are going to [creator] Liz Meriwether.’ So I said, ‘Yeah, OK, she can have them.”

Now, Morris is in a group text with his costars Johnson, Zooey Deschanel, Max Greenfield and Hannah Simone. “We talk every day, especially now, being pilot season, figure out what everyone’s doing and seeing what’s out there,” he explained.

New Girl’s final season premieres on Fox Tuesday, April 10, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

