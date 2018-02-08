New ‘Queer Eye’ Cast Reveal Advice They Received From Original Fab Five

The original Fab Five can’t stop DMing the new Fab Five! The cast of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy — Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley, Jai Rodriguez, Kyan Douglas and Ted Allen — supported the new Fab Five at the Hollywood premiere of the Netflix reboot on Wednesday, February 7, and revealed to Us Weekly that they’ve all become very close.

“Karamo [Brown] and I text all the time, and I think they’re doing such a great job because they have the reference of seeing the show, they can add on to it … We’re all kind of calling it Queer Eye 2.0,” Rodriguez, 38, told Us exclusively. ”I like that people are getting to look at what the show feels like now. I think they did an excellent job of creating something that is still relevant but holds on the original authenticity of what the show was about.”

Kressley also chimed in, telling Us that he advised the guys not to get too political. “Let your good work and your good deeds and your good heart change people’s minds for them. That’s really powerful, when people want to be on your side, want to be behind you,” the 48-year-old television personality said. “That’s what happened with us and I hope the same thing happens with this group.”

Tan France, who is the fashion expert on the new series, revealed that the best advice he received was from Kressley.

“We are all involved on DMs on Instagram. Carson just said, ‘Tan, I want you to understand that you need to have fun now because there’s so much going on.’ It is a whirlwind,” France told Us. “He was saying, ‘Just take a moment and realize what is happening and enjoy the moment’. That was really important because the amount of times that I’ve gotten caught up is so often.”

Design expert Bobby Berk received the same tips from Kressley. “He has always told us to enjoy the moment, because fast forward 15 years you’re going to be introducing the next five!”

Queer Eye is currently streaming on Netflix.

