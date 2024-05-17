NFL fans are trolling the Kansas City Chiefs after kicker Harrison Butker’s controversial commencement speech.

“In honor of crushing it last season, we’re revealing our 2024 schedule by… well, you know 😉,” the football team captioned a TikTok video on Thursday, May 16. The clip showed a hydraulic press revealing each of the Chiefs’ games for the 2024-2025 NFL season.

Some women — and men — online took this as an opportunity to throw shade at the team after one of their player’s views came to light.

“Is my wife allowed to go to any of these or should she stay at home with the kids?” one comment read. Another internet user wrote, “Missed seeing this yesterday. You know I was in the kitchen and wasn’t allowed.”

A third person commented, “Can’t go, I need to find a husband so I can have purpose and have my life finally start.”

Some of the responses to the video called for Butker, 28, to be released from the team.

Butker has been facing some major backlash after encouraging women to embrace their role as “homemakers” in a commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas on May 11.

“For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment,” the football player said. “You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you.”

He continued: “How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

While the NFL has addressed the speech, the Chiefs organization has stayed silent.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” NFL’s Chief Diversity Officer, Jonathan Beane, shared in a statement. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

Fans called for the Chiefs to speak out in comments on Thursday’s TikTok.

“The Harrison Butker silence tho,” one person wrote. Another added, “So are you going to release Harrison Butker’s contract? Or will this be swept under the rug?”

A third even quoted Taylor Swift’s “The Story of Us,” writing: “I’ve never heard silence quite this loud.”