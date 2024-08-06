NFL player Marlon Humphrey’s hot take on one special Olympics medal ceremony is being met with jeers instead of cheers.

After Team USA gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles showed an act of good sportsmanship by bowing down to gold medalist Rebeca Andrade, Humphrey, 28, appeared less than impressed.

“This is literally disgusting,” the Baltimore Ravens player wrote via X on Monday, August 5, with a photo of the special moment.

The comment quickly went viral on social media, with many sports fans expressing disappointment about the analysis.

“Three women respecting each other, lifting each other up in a sport that’s unbelievably hard. Man who absolutely has nothing to do with the sport says: it’s literally disgusting. Like what? Smh. 🤦🏻‍♀️,” one user commented. Another fan wrote, “No one cares what he thinks, and he didn’t win a medal so he doesn’t rate an opinion. He needs to mind his own business and not comment on women’s Olympics.”

Humphrey saw some of the critical comments and decided to speak out via his Instagram Story. “I guess I can’t never go to Brazil now,” he wrote alongside a face with tears of joy emoji while referencing Andrade’s home country.

In a separate post via X, he added, “I’m lowkey getting cooked right now. I think I’m getting cussed out in Brazilian on Instagram lol.”

On Monday, Andrade, 25, beat out Biles, 27, and Chiles, 23, to win the gold medal in the floor finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The trio later celebrated together during the medal ceremony by holding hands and embracing each other with hugs.

While appearing on Today, Biles explained that she and Chiles had no hesitation in supporting their competitor after a major win.

“I think it’s all about sportsmanship,” she told Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, August 6. “We don’t care whether we win or lose. We’re always going to keep a good face and support our competitors because they’ve worked just as hard as we have for that moment, so you have to give them their flowers, and that’s exactly what me and Jordan were doing. We were so happy for her.”

As for Chiles, she had no regrets about her 2024 Olympics experience as she headed to Disneyland Paris to celebrate.

“Words can’t express how proud I am of myself.. this has been an amazing experience and your girl is an individual medalist!!” she wrote via Instagram on Tuesday. “Thank you to everyone for all the love and support. I truly appreciate it!! My gymnastics speaks louder than many people’s words… ya’ll we did it!! 😱🥹🫶🏽💋💐.”