The other JoBros are going to be very jealous! Disney boy bander-turned-solo hunk Nick Jonas will be hosting the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on March 28, sources reveal to Us Weekly exclusively. The official announcement is expected later today, Feb. 11 — but Jonas has already taken to social media to hint at his upcoming gig.

PHOTOS: Jonas Brothers through the years

Jonas, 22, who will be joining Iggy Azalea on her Great Escape Tour this summer, shared a video yesterday via Instagram in which he sings and strums the Nickelodeon theme song, captioned with the awards show’s date “3.28.15.”

PHOTOS: Nick and other hot bodies of 2014

Olivia Culpo’s buff boyfriend also sent out several tweets on Feb. 11 suggesting his role as host. “What do me and Cameron Diaz have in common… ?” he wrote, followed by “What do me and Will Smith have in common?” Finally, he tweeted “Have any ideas what me and the last couple people I mentioned have in common? How about Jack Black and I?” All the mentioned stars, of course, have hosted the slime-tastic awards show (now in it’s 28th year) in the past.

Jonas is no stranger to the Kids’ Choice Awards stage, either: In addition to two nominations for Favorite TV Actor in 2010 and 2011, the “Jealous” singer was nominated alongside his brothers, Kevin and Joe, four years in a row. The Jonas Brothers took home the coveted orange blimp in both 2008 and 2009 for Favorite Music Group.

PHOTOS: Nick on Broadway

Last year’s host Josh Duhamel left some big shoes to fill. Fergie’s hubby donned a slew of silly costumes, including a “California Gurls”-inspired Katy Perry costume. We can’t wait to see what Jonas has in store.

Tell Us: Are you psyched for Nick to host this year’s awards?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!