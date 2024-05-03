Nicole Ari Parker Teases Exciting Stuff for And Just Like That

Nicole Ari Parker is ready to get back to work for season 3 of And Just Like That.

“We just had our first read-through yesterday,” Ari Parker, 53, exclusively shared with Us Weekly at the New York City Ballet 2024 Spring Gala on Thursday, May 2. “There’s lots of exciting stuff.”

While the actress is sworn to secrecy, Ari Parker said “I wish I could” spill more details about what’s to come in the new season. For now, she’s simply looking forward to making many more positive memories with her costars, including new castmember Rosie O’Donnell.

“I love it when we’re all doing the classic dinner scenes with the original cast for me,” Ari Parker shared with Us when recalling her favorite moments playing Lisa Todd Wexley. “But also sharing the screen with [my on-screen husband] Christopher Jackson.”

And Just Like Us is a spinoff from the popular series Sex and The City. The original show, which ran on HBO from 1998 to 2004, focused on Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her dating life in New York alongside her friends Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha (Kim Cattrall).

Sex and the City expanded into two movies before Max revived the show in December 2021. While Parker, Davis and Nixon signed up for the project, Cattrall declined to participate. In January 2022, a source exclusively told Us Weekly the actress is “happier where she is in life now,” despite the fact that she “turned down” a major payday.

Cattrall later made a cameo during the season 2 finale, which aired in August 2023.

While work is keeping Ari Parker busy, the actress continues to make family a priority. In addition to raising Sophie, 19, and Nicolas, 17, with husband Boris Kodjoe, the Gymwrap founder is trying to plan the perfect Mother’s Day celebration.

“I am a mom and I have a mommy,” she told Us about the upcoming holiday. “So I’m torn. I’m here [in New York]. I’m from Baltimore so I’m closer to getting on a train and going to see her.”

She also hopes to finalize something special for her 20-year wedding anniversary with Kodjoe. While the actress’ main focus was helping the New York City Ballet raise more than $3 million at their annual event this week, Ari Parker was thinking ahead to the future.

“We’re planning now for next year,” she teased while wearing a Adama Paris dress. “We’re brainstorming. Do we do a destination? Do we just have a big party? Do something ridiculous like go out on a boat with all of our friends?”

And Just Like That is streaming now on Max.

With reporting by Travis Cronin