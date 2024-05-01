Attention Sex and the City fans, there’s a new girl in town as Rosie O’Donnell is joining the cast of And Just Like That.

“Here comes Mary #andjustlikethat @hbo,” O’Donnell, 62, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 1, announcing her casting on season 3 of the series.

The actress posted a picture of the season 3, episode 1, script called “Outlook Good,” which was written and directed by Michael Patrick King. (The photo also confirmed that And Just Like That is officially in production.)

Above the script was a nameplate that showed O’Donnell will be playing a woman named Mary when the series returns in 2025.

O’Donnell also shared a photo of herself with wavy, gray hair from what appeared to be the same table read.

“Holy moly ❤️,” one user wrote in the comments section. Another fan couldn’t control their excitement over the news, writing, “OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!! I am GAY PANICKED!!!!!!!!!”

A different user replied, “Wowwww! 🔥🔥🔥,” while a fourth fan commented, “Damn! You look amazing. Can’t wait to see you on the show 👏.”

O’Donnell’s casting comes after Sara Ramirez reportedly exited the show in January. At the time, the Daily Mail reported that Ramirez, 48, would not be back for season 3 after their character, Che Diaz, split from Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) during season 2.

HBO declined to comment to Us Weekly about Ramirez’s departure, but the network confirmed in March that Karen Pittman would not be back as Nya Wallace, Miranda’s Columbia Law School professor and friend. Pittman’s exit was due to scheduling conflicts amid her commitments to AppleTV+’s The Morning Show and Netflix’s Forever.

“It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That…,” the network said in a statement. “As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible. Due to the production realities, we are disappointed to announce that scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character as part of season 3 of And Just Like That… Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors.”

While season 3 will have new faces, original Sex and the City stars Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Kristin Davis (Charlotte) and Nixon (Miranda) will all be back for more NYC adventures.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the HBO series from 1998 to 2004 and its two movies, did not return for the sequel series. However, she did film a cameo for season 2.

When it comes to what season 3 will be about, King teased that the season 2 finale with Carrie and Seema (Sarita Choudhury) going to Greece was a hint.

“There’s a little, tiny thread of what we’re thinking at the end, which is Seema says, ‘Well we ran at love, and where did that get us?’ And she goes, ‘I’m waiting five months and you’re waiting five years.’ And Carrie goes, ‘Well, I may get some time off for good behavior,’” King explained during an August 2023 episode of the AJLT podcast. “You would only say that if you’re already going, ‘It’s not gonna be five years.’ She’s very cute, but she does go on to say, ‘There will be others.’”