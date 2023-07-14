There’s no Sex and the City with steamy onscreen romances — and that extends to Max’s And Just Like That revival.

Sex and the City wrapped in 2007 with main characters Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) finding their respective happily ever after with Mr. Big (Chris Noth), Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler) and Steve Brady (David Eigenberg). Upon And Just Like That’s season 1 premiere in December 2021, all three couples were still married — but things changed quickly.

Parker’s Carrie became a widow by the end of the first episode after Noth’s Big suffered a heart attack and died. (Noth’s exit and scrapped finale cameo came on the heels of the actor’s sexual misconduct scandal, which he has denied.) After grieving the loss of her beloved husband, Carrie was ready to step back into the dating scene during season 2. After brief flings with the likes of her podcast producer Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez) and software engineer George (Peter Hermann), Carrie reunites with ex-fiancé Aidan Shaw (John Corbett).

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I didn’t bring Aidan back to fail,” showrunner Michael Patrick King quipped to The New York Times in June 2023, seemingly teasing that Carrie and Aidan’s rekindled romance would be endgame.

Hobbes’ Miranda, for her part, ends her marriage to Steve — with whom she shares son Brady (Niall Cunningham) — in season 1 following an affair with Carrie’s nonbinary podcast cohost Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez).

Scroll below to meet all of the love interests of the And Just Like That leading ladies — and find out where their relationships stand: