The Emmy winner, 55, who reprises her role as Miranda Hobbes in the Sex and the City revival, is a fan of the way the show’s writers have adapted the classic characters for 2022. “I think some people are not loving seeing these characters maybe off-kilter, but I love that,” the New York City native said during a Wednesday, January 26, appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

During the January 20 episode of the HBO series, Miranda told her husband, Steve (David Eigenberg), that she wanted a divorce so she could pursue her romance with Che Diaz (Sara Ramírez). Though some viewers have been pleased by the show’s inclusion of a nonbinary character, others have wondered whether Miranda would really upend her life for an affair.

“Miranda is so overwhelmed by how attracted she is to Che and how off-kilter that Che has thrown her that she becomes Charlotte and starts doing The Rules,” Nixon explained on Wednesday, referencing Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) obsession with a self-help book from the 1990s.

The Tony Award winner also noted that calling Miranda’s arc a “mid-life crisis” is putting a “negative spin” on something that’s actually been a net positive for her character. “Out of crises come really productive things,” she told Drew Barrymore. “You’re not young anymore, but you’re not old, either. And you still have time to make sure that your life is the way you want it to be.”

Other fans have pointed out, however, that Miranda seems to have forgotten how angry she was during the first Sex and the City movie when Steve cheated on her. As viewers remember, the duo briefly split before deciding to give their marriage another chance by reuniting at the Brooklyn Bridge. One popular meme pairs a photo of Miranda in the original series telling Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) she’s “living in a fantasy” with a screenshot of AJLT Miranda saying she’s living in a rom-com.

Even Seth Meyers couldn’t resist teasing Nixon about the discrepancy when the actress stopped by Late Night later on Wednesday. “Steve’s not having a great time in the new show,” the Saturday Night Live alum, 48, joked. “You know I love Steve. I feel like I don’t know why you guys did him like that.”

