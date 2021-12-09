Remembering Stanny. Sex and the City fans are all abuzz about the new HBO Max series And Just Like That, but there’s still a big cloud hanging over the show: the death of Willie Garson, who played Carrie’s friend Stanford Blatch.

At the premiere event in New York City on Wednesday, December 7, two of the show’s newcomers shared their memories of the late actor, who died in September at age 57 after a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

“I spent a lot of time with Willie Garson, who I know we all miss very much and I miss very much,” Niall Cunningham, who plays Miranda’s son, Brady, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday. “I knew him very briefly, but it was great to talk with him about just, like, how long he had known Sarah Jessica [Parker].”

In the show’s premiere episode, Brady and his girlfriend, Louisa (Cree Cicchino), make a scene with their PDA at Charlotte’s daughter’s piano recital, which is also attended by Stanford and his husband, Anthony (Mario Cantone).

“I had a really special experience the first scene I was there,” Cunningham, 27, told Us. “Everybody on the show, their relationships go back so far. They made me feel so welcome.”

The Okja actor also noted that Garson was actually the first person he met when he arrived on set. “There’s always one New York actor who you’re like, ‘I’m gonna be friends with that person.’ I could feel it,” he said of the White Collar alum. “I feel very grateful for the time I had with him, just talking about old movies we love. … He was such a fun person to be around.”

Cicchino, 19, shared similar memories of Garson as well, having appeared in the piano recital scene with the whole And Just Like That crew.

“My very first day on set, he was there,” the former Game Shakers actress told Us. “[He] specifically sat with Niall and I all night and spoke with us the entire night. He was so sweet and kind and welcoming and warm.”

Even in the brief time she knew him, the Sleepover star got to see how much he enjoyed working on the series — and how much he cared for his family. “He had such love for the show, for his son,” she added. “I’m really grateful to have that with him.”

Days after Garson’s death, Parker, 56, paid tribute to her friend with an emotional social media post. The duo were close for years before they played best friends on TV.

“It’s been unbearable. Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship,” she wrote via Instagram in September. “Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together. I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls. Your absence a crater that I will fill with blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface.”

The first two episodes of And Just Like That are now streaming on HBO Max. New episodes will be available to stream on Thursdays.

With reporting by Emily Longeretta