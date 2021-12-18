Less than one week after Chris Noth made headlines regarding his brief return to the anticipated Sex and the City revival, he has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women.

Shortly after the HBO Max premiere of And Just Like That, two women came forward in December 2021 with claims that the Equalizer alum had previously assaulted them.

One of the alleged victims, who went by the moniker of Zoe in a Hollywood Reporter profile, claimed that the actor “raped her from behind” in 2004 after they met during a high-profile Los Angeles event.

Zoe, who was 22 at the time, claimed that the Wisconsin native flirted with her before inviting her to his West Hollywood apartment. There, Zoe claimed that he kissed and assaulted her, even laughing when she asked him to wear a “condom” amid the “painful” experience.

“I realized there was blood on my shirt. I got out of there. I went to my friend’s apartment [in the same building],” Zoe allegedly recalled to the outlet, noting that she later went to the hospital. “I had stitches. Two police officers came. I wouldn’t say who it was.”

A second woman, Lily, also accused him of misconduct in the THR report after the pair met while she was working at a New York City nightclub in 2015. She claimed that the actor invited her back to his apartment after a night of drinking.

“He said marriage is a sham. Monogamy is not real,” Lily claimed, revealing that the next thing she knew was that Noth “was having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened. … I went to the bathroom and put on my skirt. I was feeling awful. Totally violated. All of my dreams with this star I loved for years were gone.”

One day later, a third alleged victim came forward, telling the Daily Beast that she was sexually assaulted by the Golden Globe nominee while working as a hostess and lounge singer at New York’s Da Marino restaurant in 2010 when she was 18.

“At first, it felt as though I was the only person in the universe who could hear me saying no,” the woman, who is referred to as Ava, recalled to the newspaper, claiming that her limbs hurt the next morning. “He wasn’t hearing ‘no,’ but he heard me when I said ‘not here’ and convinced him that I would meet him somewhere else.”

Amid the allegations, the Good Wife alum has continually denied the claims.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth told Us Weekly via a statement at the time. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Following the recent headlines, Noth — who has been married to Tara Wilson since 2012 — had been dropped by his talent management firm, A3 Artists Agency. Additionally, Noth’s collaboration with Peloton following his SATC character’s death has since been scrubbed from the fitness company’s social media.

“Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously. We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot,” Peloton, who teamed up with Ryan Reynolds for the commercial, told Us via a statement shortly after the news broke. “As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

