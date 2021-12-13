And just like that … the Peloton commercial was born. After the Sex and the City revival killed off Mr. Big with an exercise-related death, Ryan Reynolds recruited Chris Noth to help bring the iconic character back to life.

“By pure luck, we’d been talking to Peloton about our Creative as a Subscription product in the week before this all happened,” Reynolds, 45, told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday, December 13. “I literally met Dara [Treseder, CMO of Peloton] for the first time on December 1. She emailed us right after the episode aired and we all knew just what to do.”

One day prior, the Deadpool actor made headlines after he shared an ad for Peloton starring Noth, 67, and real-life Peloton instructor Jess King.

“To new beginnings,” Noth, 67, said to King, 36, who made a cameo as an instructor named Allegra in the HBO Max series, during the commercial. “I feel great. Should we take another ride? Life’s too short not to.”

Reynolds offered his voice to the video, saying in the background, “And just like that, the world was reminded that regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation, reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases. Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels. He’s alive!”

Sex and the City fans were in for a shock when the premiere for And Just Like That ended with Mr. Big suffering from a heart attack after working out on his Peloton bike. His wife, Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker), returned home to see her husband collapsed on the floor as she says to the audience, “And just like that, Big died.”

After seeing the huge reaction to the SATC death, Reynolds recalled how he used his marketing firm to allow Peloton to create their own narrative.

“We try to do these things in a way where everyone wins. Peloton, Chris and the show itself,” he noted on Monday, revealing that the entire project from conception to filming took 24 hours. “Chris was in right away, but it was a whirlwind, for all of us. I certainly helped secure Chris but Maximum Effort has built itself on challenges like these, so, while never ever easy, the secret is practice and not losing heart when challenges inevitably occur.”

For the Canada native, seeing the overwhelming response to the creative idea proved that it was worth the last-minute effort.

“It’s been really satisfying to work so hard so quickly towards something which is this much fun, and have it work out,” he added. “I think people like to see the spirit of Maximum Effort — that we want to have fun and bring people together but not ever at anyone’s expense.”

Peloton, for their part, also previously addressed Mr. Big’s death and the misconception that occurred with his final scene.

“I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack. Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6,” the company shared via a statement from Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum on Thursday, December 9. “These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

Steinbaum continued: “While 25 percent of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable. It’s always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy. The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely.”

Showrunner Michael Patrick King later weighed in on how Noth played a role in his character’s exit.

“We started talking about the character and what it would mean. Then Chris and I worked a lot, and it was a thrill because he has great instincts, great story instincts,” King, 67, told Us and other reporters in an interview on Friday, December 11. “Together, what we came up with is exactly how he left and why he left and how he would leave and what their last moments would be.

And Just Like That airs new episodes Thursdays on HBO Max.