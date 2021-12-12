That twist! Following the devastating story line that left Chris Noth’s Mr. Big dead after an intense Peloton workout, fans —including many celebrity viewers — were completely shocked.

“But why didn’t Carrie call 911 immediately?!” Jonah Hill captioned a Saturday, December 11, Instagram post, referring to Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) lack of action after realizing her spouse was lying unconscious on the bathroom floor.

In the comments section of the 37-year-old Moneyball star’s perplexing post, many fans had similar queries about the show’s most dramatic scene to date.

“I’m actually not ready to talk about it,” one fan replied, while others compared the heartbreaking moment to the infamous Titanic scene where Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) didn’t fit on the door frame beside Rose (Kate Winslet).

Hill and his fellow And Just Like That viewers weren’t the only ones left heartbroken, as several of the 67-year-old Equalizer alum’s costars were equally upset to learn the news.

“I gotta tell you, that first table read where we read it, man, it was deep,” Karen Pittman, who plays Dr. Nya Wallace in the revival, told Us Weekly and other reporters on Friday, December 10, one day after the series premiered on HBO Max. “It was really [gasps dramatically], we were, like, clutching the pearls and all of it.”

By the conclusion of the first episode of the revival — which premiered on Thursday, December 9 — fans saw the financier suffer a heart attack after a grueling Peloton workout, collapsing while grabbing his left arm in pain.

At the conclusion of the scene, Carrie returns home and immediately spots her husband — whom she wed in the first Sex and the City movie after an off-and-on romance throughout the OG series — on the floor of the shower. Instead of calling for medical assistance (per Hill’s comment), Carrie runs to her beau’s side and cries, holding him while getting her beloved blue stilettos drenched in the process. “And just like that, Big died,” the character explained via a voiceover.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King, for his part, couldn’t stop gushing over Noth’s moving performance in the episode before noting that a revival wouldn’t have occurred without Big.

“We’re both very happy with the daring choice to have Mr. Big come back and go, so much so that he even put on a suit and came to the funeral when we were taping,” King, 67, told Us and other reporters on Friday. “And I wrote a fake scene, so he and Sarah Jessica put on costumes. He said to me, ‘You really want me to put a face of makeup on and come down and shoot a fictional scene at my funeral?’ I go, ‘Yeah,’ because I really wanted the audience to be as surprised as possible before we did it. And that was one of the red herrings that we threw into the mix. He’s great. And he’s great in the show. I mean, if you’re going to die that’s the episode to die in.”

The Good Wife alum was equally invested in wrapping up his character’s journey, who he’s played since early in the original SATC series.

“We started talking about the character and what it would mean,” the AJ and the Queen creator recalled. “Then, Chris and I worked a lot, and it was a thrill because he has great story instincts. Together, what we came up with is exactly how he left and why he left and how he would leave and what their last moments would be.”

Scroll below to see how celebrity fans reacted to the shocking TV death: