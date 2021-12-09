Bring on the Manolo Blahniks, baguette bags and tutus, because And Just Like That, the Sex and the City revival series, has officially hit our screens.

To celebrate the long-awaited launch, the stars of the HBO MAX series, along with some friends, rolled out a red carpet for the big premiere. And with such fabulous on-screen style, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the stars dressed to impress.

Sarah Jessica Parker didn’t disappoint. For the event, the 56-year-old actress made sure to pay tribute to her character, Carrie Bradshaw. Not only did she work with the series costume designer, Molly Rogers, to style her look, but she also made a point to choice a dress from one of Carrie’s favorite designers.

The star wore a gorgeous pink and gray Oscar de la Renta number complete with a sweetheart neckline, beading and a custom cape. Devout Sex and the City fans will recall that Carrie considered an Oscar de la Renta wedding dress in the 2008 movie.

But we digress. Back to present day. She teamed her ensemble with a pair of custom SJP Collection pumps, an Erdem bag and jewels from Fred Leighton, Larkspur and Hawk.

The rest of the core crew was obviously in attendance as well. Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbs in the series, donned a monochromatic orange ensemble from Christopher John Rogers, which she accessorized with Boucheron jewels.

The 55-year-old star also dyed her hair back to blonde for the evening, after rocking silver strands for the duration of filming. Just hours before the premiere, Nixon explained why she embraced her natural hue on the revival series.

“Michael Patrick King, who is our chief writer and director, he was like, ‘You know a lot of women during the pandemic, they couldn’t get out to the beauty parlor and they decided to go gray and then they decided that they liked it. So it was going to be one of the women, we think it would be Miranda,’” Nixon recalled on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “So yea.”

Now, let’s move on to Kristin Davis, shall we? The 56-year-old actress, who plays Charlotte York, looked absolutely stunning in a custom Jason Wu navy gown, Tyler Ellis clutch and Fred Leighton jewels.

In the beauty department, she worked with hairstylist Anthony Campbell who used a full lineup of Better Not Younger products, including the Lift Me Up Hair Thickener, Fresh Start Scalp Renewing Dry Shampoo and Hair Redemption Restorative Butter Mask, to create a “clean, sleek” style.

To see the big three and the rest of the cast (plus friends and family!) walk the red carpet in honor of the And Just Like That launch, keep scrolling. Because from Andy Cohen to Chris Noth, we’ve rounding up every look from the evening, ahead!