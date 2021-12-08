The $145 Secret to the ‘And Just Like That’ Cast’s Perfect Lashes

Your favorite glamorous New Yorkers are back! The highly anticipated Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That is nearly here — and there are so many makeup moments to look forward to in the HBO series, airing Thursday, December 9.

And after sitting down with celebrity makeup artist Matin, (Kristin Davis’s exclusive makeup artist), the pro revealed that one beauty product reigned supreme on the set of the revival. In fact, it’s his client (who famously plays Charlotte York, FYI) that inspired fellow costar Sarah Jessica Parker (AKA, Carrie Bradshaw) to start using it, too.

The famous product in question? Lashify’s DIY lash extension system, which gives beauty novices and experts alike the tools to create customized, natural lash looks that put mascara to shame (no lengthy or expensive extensions appointment required).

“I just completely fell in love with the product,” Matin tells Us Weekly’s Stylish, reflecting on when he was introduced to the brand around four years ago. “It makes my job easier. I don’t have to do as much liner underneath the lashes to make the lashes look full and I don’t have to use mascara.”

The beauty pro goes on to explain that mascara maintenance is “really hard on set.” So with Lashify, instead of touching up actors’ eyes over and over again, all he has to do is curl them with the brand’s innovative Lashicurl tool ($45). “You just kind of wiggle the root of the lashes and it instantly curls the lashes and opens up the eyes,” says Matin.

Besides that, the cast’s lashes rarely have to be touched up on set (that is, unless they’re “full-on crying and rubbing their eyes,” says Matin.)

Matin has been using Lashify on set every single day since the team first began shooting this past spring. It was when Parker and her makeup artist, Elaine Offers, took a look at Davis’s eyes and said “Her lashes look amazing,” when he introduced them to the game-changing extensions kit. At first, he shared his supplies with Offers before she got her hands on her own tools, which comprise the brand’s Gossamer Lashes and the tools needed to apply them.

Parker isn’t the only star who jumped onboard the Lashify train. Sherri Berman Laurence, the head of the And Just Like That makeup department, took notice of their noticeably perfect lashes and started using Lashify products on many of the show’s recurring actors like Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Brenda Vaccaro.

Lashify was founded in 2016 by Sahara Lotti, with the mission of making at-home lash extensions possible. Not only is it loved by the And Just Like That cast, but it’s also a favorite of Lupita Nyong’o, Lana Condor and Salma Hayek, among others.

Trust Us — and Matin — when we say that it’s bound to become your new favorite, too.